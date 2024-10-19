Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $53,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TER opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.