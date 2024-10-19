Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 15,668 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

