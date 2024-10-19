Scotiabank Analysts Give Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) a C$6.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.19.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$3.36 and a 52 week high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

