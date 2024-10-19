Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Scilex Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Scilex stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Scilex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Scilex will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Scilex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCLX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Scilex by 59.5% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scilex by 321.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
