Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Scilex Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Scilex stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Scilex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Scilex will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Scilex

In related news, insider Jaisim Shah bought 30,000 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,559.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $55,199 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCLX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Scilex by 59.5% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scilex by 321.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

