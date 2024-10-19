Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 1080059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.