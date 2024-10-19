Schubert & Co Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. 357,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,277. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.