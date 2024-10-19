Schubert & Co Invests $448,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $17.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,892. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.66 and its 200 day moving average is $344.42. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

