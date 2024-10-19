Schubert & Co Buys Shares of 3,698 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,411,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 150.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.62. The stock had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $196.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

