Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $27,221.18 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $239,478.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Schrödinger stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,603,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

