Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

