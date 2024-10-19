Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Should You Buy?

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) was up 18.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 3,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Scentre Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.
About Scentre Group
Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.
