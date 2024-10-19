SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.
