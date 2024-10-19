Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

