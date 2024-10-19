Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $293.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.77.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,316.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,316.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.66.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

