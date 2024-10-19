Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 117,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.