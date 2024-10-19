Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE HCA opened at $415.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.18 and a 200-day moving average of $350.18.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

