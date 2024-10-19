Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.70. Sappi shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8,741 shares changing hands.

Sappi Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

