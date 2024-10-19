Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 182,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 149,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Santos Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

