Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. PACCAR accounts for approximately 0.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $2,862,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

