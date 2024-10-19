Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,700 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 47,357,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,994,375. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

