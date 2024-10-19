Saitama Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $40,190.98 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saitama has traded up 110% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,224.50 or 1.00002286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00064180 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,939,745,817 coins and its circulating supply is 43,400,600,276 coins. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

