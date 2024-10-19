Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,783,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $566.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.