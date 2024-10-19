Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $200.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

