Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

