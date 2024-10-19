Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $205.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

