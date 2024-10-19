Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,395 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.