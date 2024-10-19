Saga Price Hits $2.82 (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00004137 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $293.99 million and approximately $56.96 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saga has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00251640 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,039,057,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,255,935 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,038,957,261 with 104,219,400 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.86679789 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $85,481,825.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

