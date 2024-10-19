RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $125.90 and last traded at $125.96. 445,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,798,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.