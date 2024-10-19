Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $270.00 at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.47.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $272.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 42.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

