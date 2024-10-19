Riverview Trust Co Sells 70 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $279.32 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $262.18 and a 1 year high of $353.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.03 and its 200-day moving average is $308.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

