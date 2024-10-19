Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Riverview Trust Co owned 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 431,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 207,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,341,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.12.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

