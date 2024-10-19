Riverview Trust Co Purchases 52 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $766.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.38.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

