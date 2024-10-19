Riverview Trust Co Purchases 178 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.