Riverview Trust Co Buys 145 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $188,159,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.92 and a 1 year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,785. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

