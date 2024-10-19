RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.37 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

