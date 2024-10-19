RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.37 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
