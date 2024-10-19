Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. 257,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 240,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Rio2 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 24.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

