Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMTFree Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

