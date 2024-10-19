Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

