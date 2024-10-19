Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 141 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $814,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 73,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $259.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

