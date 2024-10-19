Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $397.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

