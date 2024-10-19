Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

