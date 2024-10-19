Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 733 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

