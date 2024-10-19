RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

