RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242,783 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $5,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $473.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $68.41.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

