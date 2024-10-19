RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 141,851 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 141,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS AJUL opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.