RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 141,851 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 141,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS AJUL opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62.

