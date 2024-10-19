Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 16,666 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,551.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

