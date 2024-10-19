Reviewing Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) and Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FibroGen and Oncotelic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FibroGen and Oncotelic Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $173.82 million 0.22 -$284.23 million ($2.45) -0.16 Oncotelic Therapeutics $70,000.00 214.74 -$7.90 million N/A N/A

Oncotelic Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Oncotelic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -96.84% N/A -40.37% Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -8.52% -3.30%

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats FibroGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma; intranasal drug and delivery system for intra-nasal Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, erectile disfunction, and female sexual disfunction; Artemisinin, a natural derivative from an Asian herb Artemisia Annua; and AI based technologies to enhance the development and commercialization of Artemisinin based products and support technologies. Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

