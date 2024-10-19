Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $74.90 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $544,519.01 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,253.74 or 0.99977710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09822292 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $598,991.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.