Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Hovde Group from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,320.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,240 shares in the company, valued at $270,172.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,320.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,170,715. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.