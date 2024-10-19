Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.17, but opened at $151.20. Repligen shares last traded at $147.97, with a volume of 163,913 shares.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.49. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3,672.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

